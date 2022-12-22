Space

ад Till Friebe
Усталяваць
  • Здымак экрана
  • Здымак экрана
  • Здымак экрана
  • Здымак экрана

Spaced Repetition for Flashcards

Space is an easy-to-use Spaced Repetition System (SRS) app. Create and learn flashcards wherever you are in the most effective way possible.

  • 🤝 WORK TOGETHER: Share your flashcards and work on them together.
  • 🖥️ ON ALL YOUR DEVICES: Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux and soon Web
  • 🎨 CREATE YOUR FLASHCARDS: Design your flashcards with formatting and images.
  • 💸 FREE: Everything is free and no advertising, but you can support us through donations.

The mission of Space is to make learning effective and joyful. We hope you'll join us!

Змены ў версіі 2.0.6

9 месяцаў таму
Усталяваны памер~72 MB
Памер спампоўкі33 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыx86_64
Усталёвак3987
ЛіцэнзіяПрапрыетарная
Сайт праектаhttps://getspace.app
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/app.getspace.Space

Усталёвак за ўвесь час

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub app.getspace.Space

Запуск

flatpak run app.getspace.Space
Tags:
collaborationflashcardslearnspaced repetitionsrs