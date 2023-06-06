Clipboard

Cut, copy, and paste anything, anytime, anywhere

The Clipboard Project is your new second brain. This is an advanced clipboard manager that's super easy to use. Cut, copy and paste anything, anytime, anywhere with unlimited capacity, clipboards, and history! Script CB to work superbly with your other favorite terminal tools. Integrate it with your existing system clipboards. Save time and effort the easy way.

You can use CB from the desktop to monitor your clipboard status in real time. To use CB from the terminal, do "flatpak run app.getclipboard.Clipboard". If you'd like to use the command "cb" instead, do "alias cb='flatpak run app.getclipboard.Clipboard'" to make a shortcut. Then, add that to your terminal startup file like .bashrc so that it works every time.

Змены ў версіі 0.8.1

4 дні таму
Усталяваны памер~2 MB
Памер спампоўкі1 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак400
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Сайт праектаhttps://getclipboard.app
Кантактhttps://discord.gg/J6asnc3pEG
Даведкаhttps://github.com/Slackadays/Clipboard/wiki
Паведаміць аб праблемеhttps://github.com/Slackadays/Clipboard/issues
Праглядзець зыходны кодhttps://github.com/Slackadays/Clipboard
Унесці свой укладhttps://github.com/Slackadays/Clipboard/blob/main/.github/CONTRIBUTING.md
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/app.getclipboard.Clipboard

