ад David Bliss
fotema.app
Admire your photos

A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.

Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?

  • Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
  • View iOS Live Photos.
  • Play videos.
  • View your library by year or month.

Змены ў версіі 1.0.0

3 дні таму
(Сабрана каля 8 гадзін таму)

  • Створана супольнасцю

    Гэтая праграма адкрыта распрацоўваецца супольнасцю валанцёраў і выпускаецца пад GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Далучыцца
