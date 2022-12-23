Warp

drey.app
Усталяваць
Fast and secure file transfer

Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.

The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.

Features

  • Send files between multiple devices
  • Every file transfer is encrypted
  • Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
  • An internet connection is required
  • QR Code support
  • Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps

Змены ў версіі 0.5.4

каля 2 месяцаў таму
Усталяваны памер~8 MB
Памер спампоўкі3 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак42 522
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Сайт праектаhttps://apps.gnome.org/app/app.drey.Warp/
Кантактhttps://matrix.to/#/#warp:gnome.org
Паведаміць аб праблемеhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/warp/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Warp

Усталёвак за ўвесь час

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Warp

Запуск

flatpak run app.drey.Warp
