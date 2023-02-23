Elastic

ад Alexander Mikhaylenko
drey.app
Design spring animations

Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.

Features:

  • Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
  • See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
  • Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
  • Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.

Змены ў версіі 0.1.3

3 месяцы таму
Усталяваны памер~541 KB
Памер спампоўкі158 KB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак2921
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Сайт праектаhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic
Паведаміць аб праблемеhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic/-/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Elastic

Больш

Усталёвак за ўвесь час

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Elastic

Запуск

flatpak run app.drey.Elastic
