Ear Tag

drey.app

Edit audio file tags

Ear Tag is a simple audio file tag editor. It is primarily geared towards making quick edits or bulk-editing tracks in albums/EPs. Unlike other tagging programs, Ear Tag does not require the user to set up a music library folder. It can:

  • Edit tags of MP3, WAV, M4A, FLAC, OGG and WMA files
  • Modify metadata of multiple files at once
  • Rename files using information from present tags
  • Identify files using AcoustID

Network access is only used for the "Identify selected files" option.

Змены ў версіі 0.4.1

6 дзён таму
Усталяваны памер~7 MB
Памер спампоўкі2 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак13 931
ЛіцэнзіяMIT License
Сайт праектаhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/knuxify/eartag
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.EarTag

Усталёвак за ўвесь час

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub app.drey.EarTag

Запуск

flatpak run app.drey.EarTag
