Clairvoyant
Cassidy James Blaede tərəfindən
Ask questions, get psychic answers
Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.
- Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
- Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
- Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!
3.0.6 Versiyada dəyişikliklər
3 ay əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~142 KB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü61 KB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan3.395
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
