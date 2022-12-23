Clairvoyant

Ask questions, get psychic answers

Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.

  • Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
  • Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
  • Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!

3.0.6 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

3 ay əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~142 KB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü61 KB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan3.395
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://cassidyjames.com
Köməkhttps://cassidyjames.com/support
Tərcümələrə Töhfə Verinhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/tree/main/po#readme
Problem Bildirinhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

flatpak install flathub com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

İşlət

flatpak run com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant
8ballcrystaleightmagicmedium🎱🔮