A tool to crop PDF files

krop is a simple graphical tool to crop the pages of PDF files.

A unique feature of krop, is its ability to automatically split pages into subpages to fit the limited screensize of devices such as eReaders. This is particularly useful, if your eReader does not support convenient scrolling (in fact, original motivation for krop was to allow to read mathematical papers on a Nook eReader).

Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~308 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü83 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan4.269
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Layihə Web Saytıhttp://arminstraub.com/software/krop
Problem Bildirinhttps://github.com/arminstraub/krop/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.arminstraub.krop

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub com.github.arminstraub.krop

İşlət

flatpak run com.github.arminstraub.krop
