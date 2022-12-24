Relaxator
Alex Kryuchkov tərəfindən
Relax to soothing sounds
The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.
The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.
1.0.8 Versiyada dəyişikliklər
3 ay əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~57 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü57 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan3.034
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Alex Kryuchkov tərəfindən hazırlanmış digər tətbiqlərDaha çox
Zamanla quraşdırmalar
Əl ilə quraşdırma
Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun