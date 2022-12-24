Relaxator

Alex Kryuchkov tərəfindən
@alexkdeveloper, GitHubüzərində
Relax to soothing sounds

The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.

The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.

1.0.8 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

3 ay əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~57 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü57 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan3.034
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator
Köməkhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues
Problem Bildirinhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator