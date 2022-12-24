Sequeler
Alessandro Castellani tərəfindən
Friendly SQL Client
Easily connect to your local or remote database
Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.
Supported Databases:
- SQLite
- MySQL
- MariaDB
- PostgreSQL
The Application Features List Include:
- Test Connections before saving them
- View Table structure, content, and relations
- Write multiple custom SQL Queries
- Switch between light and dark mode
- Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)
0.8.2 Versiyada dəyişikliklər
demək olar ki 2 il əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~153 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü41 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan27.082
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Zamanla quraşdırmalar
Əl ilə quraşdırma
Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun