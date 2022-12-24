Planner

Alain M. tərəfindən
Never worry about forgetting things again

🚀️ Planner 3 is here...

  • 🚀️ Complete redesign of the UI.
  • 🤚️ Drag and Order arrived: Sort your tasks wherever you want.
  • 💯️ Progress indicator for each project.
  • 💪️ Be more productive and organize your tasks by 'Sections'.
  • 💎️ Magic Button: Drag and Drop and create your tasks wherever you want.
  • 🌙️ Better integration with the dark theme.
  • 🎉️ and much more.

☁️ Support for Todoist:

  • Synchronize your Projects, Task and Sections thanks to Todoist.
  • Support for Todoist offline: Work without an internet connection and when everything is reconnected it will be synchronized.

* Planner not created by, affiliated with, or supported by Doist

☁️ Support for CalDAV:

  • Synchronize your Tasklist.

💎️ Other features:

  • 🔍️ Quick Find
  • 🌙️ Night mode

3.0.10 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

7 ay əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~134 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü28 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan121.427
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://useplanner.com/
Köməkhttps://useplanner.com/support/
Tərcümələrə Töhfə Verinhttps://github.com/alainm23/planner/tree/master/po#readme
Problem Bildirinhttps://github.com/alainm23/planner/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alainm23.planner

Zamanla quraşdırmalar

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub com.github.alainm23.planner

İşlət

flatpak run com.github.alainm23.planner
