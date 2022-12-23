Viper
0neGal tərəfindən
Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.
Currently Viper is capable of:
- Updating/Installing Northstar
- Managing Mods
- Being pretty!
1.7.3 Versiyada dəyişikliklər
2 ay əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~240 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü96 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalarx86_64
Quraşdırılan3.512
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
