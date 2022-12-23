Viper

Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.

Currently Viper is capable of:

  • Updating/Installing Northstar
  • Managing Mods
  • Being pretty!

1.7.3 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

2 ay əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~240 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü96 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalarx86_64
Quraşdırılan3.512
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://github.com/0neGal/viper/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._0negal.Viper

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub com.github._0negal.Viper

İşlət

flatpak run com.github._0negal.Viper