Feeel
Enjoying FOSS tərəfindən
A simple home workout/exercise app that respects your privacy
Feeel is an open-source app for doing simple at-home exercises. It holds the acclaimed full body scientific 7-minute workout regime and allows creating custom workouts as well. While the app currently contains a limited amount of exercises, the plan is to drastically expand the number of both exercises and workouts with the help of the community.
Features:
- Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
- Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
- Translated into several languages
- Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/wikis.
2.4.1 Versiyada dəyişikliklər
7 ay əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~35 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü19 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan1.720
LisenziyaGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
