MQTT X

EMQ tərəfindən
Quraşdır

An Elegant Cross-platform MQTT 5.0 Desktop Client

MQTT X is a cross-platform MQTT 5.0 client tool open sourced by EMQ, which can run on macOS, Linux and Windows, and supports formatting MQTT payload.

MQTT X simplifies the operation logic of the page with the help of chatting software. The user can quickly create a connection to save and establish multiple connection clients at the same time. It is convenient for the user to quickly test the connection of MQTT/TCP、MQTT/TLS, MQTT/WebSocket Publish / Subscribe functions and other features.

1.9.3 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

təxminən 1 ay əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~241 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü91 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalarx86_64
Quraşdırılan11.971
LisenziyaApache License 2.0
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://mqttx.app/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.emqx.MQTTX

Zamanla quraşdırmalar

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub com.emqx.MQTTX

İşlət

flatpak run com.emqx.MQTTX