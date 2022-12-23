MQTT X
An Elegant Cross-platform MQTT 5.0 Desktop Client
MQTT X is a cross-platform MQTT 5.0 client tool open sourced by EMQ, which can run on macOS, Linux and Windows, and supports formatting MQTT payload.
MQTT X simplifies the operation logic of the page with the help of chatting software. The user can quickly create a connection to save and establish multiple connection clients at the same time. It is convenient for the user to quickly test the connection of MQTT/TCP、MQTT/TLS, MQTT/WebSocket Publish / Subscribe functions and other features.
1.9.3 Versiyada dəyişikliklər
təxminən 1 ay əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~241 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü91 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalarx86_64
Quraşdırılan11.971
LisenziyaApache License 2.0
