Timecard

Jason C. McDonald tərəfindən
Quraşdır
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü
  • Ekran görüntüsü

Track time beautifully.

Timecard allows you to track how much time you spend on tasks. It offers a clean, responsive one-window interface that allows you to quickly configure your time tracking, and then hides away in the system tray until you need it again.

Features:

  • Start and pause time tracking from application window or system tray.
  • Stop timer and save to log with activity notes.
  • View, sort, and edit time log entries.
  • Customizable time log path.
  • Hides to system tray.
  • Quit protection helps prevent accidentally closing while tracking time.

2.1.0 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

1 ildən çox əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~105 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü32 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan2.614
LisenziyaBSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://codemouse92.github.io/Timecard/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.codemouse92.timecard

Zamanla quraşdırmalar

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub com.codemouse92.timecard

İşlət

flatpak run com.codemouse92.timecard