Timecard
Jason C. McDonald tərəfindən
Track time beautifully.
Timecard allows you to track how much time you spend on tasks. It offers a clean, responsive one-window interface that allows you to quickly configure your time tracking, and then hides away in the system tray until you need it again.
Features:
- Start and pause time tracking from application window or system tray.
- Stop timer and save to log with activity notes.
- View, sort, and edit time log entries.
- Customizable time log path.
- Hides to system tray.
- Quit protection helps prevent accidentally closing while tracking time.
