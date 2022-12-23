Gnome Next Meeting Applet

Chmouel Boudjnah tərəfindən
Quraşdır

Show your next events in your panel

Gnome next meeting applet is an applet for Gnome using calendars from Gnome Online Accounts to show the time to your next meeting and easily open the meeting url. Features include

  • Use Gnome Online Account for calendar sources.
  • Make it easy to know how long you have until your next meeting.
  • Detect video conference URLs allow to quickly click on it to join (Google Meet, Zoom, Bluejeans, supported).
  • Shows the documents link attached to the current meeting.
  • Change icons 5mn before and after meeting.
  • Fully configurable.

2.10.1 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

5 ay əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~12 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü4 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan3.578
LisenziyaMIT License
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://github.com/chmouel/gnome-next-meeting-applet/
Problem Bildirinhttps://github.com/chmouel/gnome-next-meeting-applet/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.chmouel.gnomeNextMeetingApplet

Zamanla quraşdırmalar

Əl ilə quraşdırma

Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun

flatpak install flathub com.chmouel.gnomeNextMeetingApplet

İşlət

flatpak run com.chmouel.gnomeNextMeetingApplet
Teqlər:
calendarevent