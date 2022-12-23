BlueJeans

BlueJeans Networks tərəfindən
BlueJeans Desktop App

BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace. We bring video, audio and web conferencing together with the collaboration tools people use every day.

BlueJeans provides an unparalleled meeting experience with one-touch meeting joins from your favorite scheduling and collaboration tools, devices and room systems.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by BlueJeans Networks.

flatpak install flathub com.bluejeans.BlueJeans

flatpak run com.bluejeans.BlueJeans