Blockstream Green
Blockstream Green is a simple and secure Bitcoin wallet that makes it easy to get started sending and receiving Bitcoin and Liquid-based assets such as L-BTC and Tether’s USDt.
Built by one of the most respected teams in the Bitcoin industry, Blockstream Green is supported across multiple platforms and is designed for Bitcoin beginners and power users alike.
1.2.0 Versiyada dəyişikliklər
təxminən 1 ay əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~87 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü36 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalarx86_64
Quraşdırılan190
LisenziyaGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Zamanla quraşdırmalar
Əl ilə quraşdırma
Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun