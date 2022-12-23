Pinetime Flasher

Maarten de Jong tərəfindən
A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link

This is a Linux GTK application made for developers and tinkerers to easily flash the PineTime smartwatch using an ST-Link programmer. If you own a PineTime devkit and an ST-Link, the app can do the following for you:

  • Get the latest versions of Enhanced MCUBoot, Infinitime, and RIOT OS and flash it at the click of a button
  • Flash any binary from a given web URL to the watch
  • Flash any binary stored on your device to the watch

0.1 Versiyada dəyişikliklər

təxminən 2 il əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~8 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü3 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalaraarch64, x86_64
Quraşdırılan1.246
LisenziyaMIT License
Layihə Web Saytıhttps://gitlab.com/arteeh/pinetime-flasher
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.arteeh.Flasher

