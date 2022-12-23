Space
Till Friebe tərəfindən
Spaced Repetition for Flashcards
Space is an easy-to-use Spaced Repetition System (SRS) app. Create and learn flashcards wherever you are in the most effective way possible.
- 🤝 WORK TOGETHER: Share your flashcards and work on them together.
- 🖥️ ON ALL YOUR DEVICES: Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux and soon Web
- 🎨 CREATE YOUR FLASHCARDS: Design your flashcards with formatting and images.
- 💸 FREE: Everything is free and no advertising, but you can support us through donations.
The mission of Space is to make learning effective and joyful. We hope you'll join us!
2.0.6 Versiyada dəyişikliklər
9 ay əvvəl
Quraşdırılmış Ölçü~72 MB
Yükləmə Ölçüsü33 MB
Mövcud Arxitekturalarx86_64
Quraşdırılan3.989
LisenziyaÖzəl
Zamanla quraşdırmalar
Əl ilə quraşdırma
Quraşdırmadan əvvəl quraşdırma təlimatına əməl etdiyinizə əmin olun