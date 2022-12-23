Cipher

طوَّره Shubham Arora
ثبِّت
Encode and decode text

A simple application for encoding and decoding text. Hide your text from prying eyes! Note: This application does not actually encrypt files. This was made just to encipher strings. Have fun!

Available Ciphers

  • Caesar Shift Cipher
  • Atbash Cipher
  • ROT13 Cipher
  • ASCII Encoding
  • Base64 Encoding
  • Polybius Square Cipher
  • Vigenere Cipher
  • Hashing Functions (MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA384, SHA512)

التغييرات في الإصدار 2.5.0

منذ أكثر من 3 سنوات
حجمه بعد تثبيته~97 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل20 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات6,325
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
موقع المشروعhttps://github.com/arshubham/cipher
المساعدةhttps://shubhamarora.in
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttps://github.com/arshubham/cipher/issues
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.arshubham.cipher

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.github.arshubham.cipher

شغِّل

flatpak run com.github.arshubham.cipher
الوسوم:
ciphercryptcryptography