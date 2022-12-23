Cipher
طوَّره Shubham Arora
Encode and decode text
A simple application for encoding and decoding text. Hide your text from prying eyes! Note: This application does not actually encrypt files. This was made just to encipher strings. Have fun!
Available Ciphers
- Caesar Shift Cipher
- Atbash Cipher
- ROT13 Cipher
- ASCII Encoding
- Base64 Encoding
- Polybius Square Cipher
- Vigenere Cipher
- Hashing Functions (MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA384, SHA512)
التغييرات في الإصدار 2.5.0
منذ أكثر من 3 سنوات
حجمه بعد تثبيته~97 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل20 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات6,325
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
تطبيقات أخرى طوَّرها Shubham Arora
التثبيتات عبر الزمان
تثبيت يدويٌّ
تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت
شغِّل
الوسوم: