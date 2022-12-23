Sequeler

Friendly SQL Client

Easily connect to your local or remote database

Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.

Supported Databases:

  • SQLite
  • MySQL
  • MariaDB
  • PostgreSQL

The Application Features List Include:

  • Test Connections before saving them
  • View Table structure, content, and relations
  • Write multiple custom SQL Queries
  • Switch between light and dark mode
  • Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)

التغييرات في الإصدار 0.8.2

منذ ما يقارب سنتين
حجمه بعد تثبيته~153 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل41 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات27,066
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
موقع المشروعhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler
المساعدةhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
ساهم في الترجمةhttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/sequeler
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

شغِّل

flatpak run com.github.alecaddd.sequeler
