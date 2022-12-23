Viper

Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.

Currently Viper is capable of:

  • Updating/Installing Northstar
  • Managing Mods
  • Being pretty!

التغييرات في الإصدار 1.7.3

منذ شهران
حجمه بعد تثبيته~240 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل96 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةx86_64
التثبيتات3,512
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 only
موقع المشروعhttps://github.com/0neGal/viper/
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._0negal.Viper

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.github._0negal.Viper

شغِّل

flatpak run com.github._0negal.Viper