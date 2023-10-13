Flathub Logo

Unreal Tournament Launcher

طوَّره Epic Games
ثبِّت

First-person arena shooter

Unreal Tournament is the original King of the Hill in the frag-or-be-fragged multiplayer gaming world. As the undisputed 1999 Game of the Year, Unreal Tournament grabbed the first person shooter genre by the soiled seat of its pants and knocked it around the room with its never-before-seen graphics, brutal edge-of-your-seat gameplay and a massive and varied feature list that gave gamers more than they ever expected.

This launcher sets up the modern native Linux port of Unreal Tournament from OldUnreal. It needs the official game files to function properly.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Epic Games.

التغييرات في الإصدار 469d-rc4

منذ شهرين تقريبا
(تاريخ إنشاء التصريفة منذ 23 يوم)
  • لم يُوفَّر سجلُّ تعديلات

  • محتكر

    لا تُطوَّر هذه البرمجية علنًا، فلا يعرف خفاياها إلا مطوِّروها، ولعل فيها شيئًا لا يُعرف يجعلها غير آمنة، وقد تتغيَّر دون إشراف.
حجمه بعد تثبيته~71 MiB
حجمه عند التنزيل70.81 MiB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات1,292

تطبيقات أخرى طوَّرها Epic Games

الوسوم:
linuxflatpak