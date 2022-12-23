Photo Editor
طوَّره Endless
Easily edit and share all of your favorite photos
Have you ever wanted to edit your own photos like the pros and create beautiful images you can share with those you love? Well, now you can do that in just a few steps! We have a variety of attractive, artful filters so you can customize your photos and create one-of-a-kind works of art from your everyday life. With this handy app, you can post your creations directly to Facebook, so everyone can see your awesome pictures!
التغييرات في الإصدار 1.0.2
منذ ما يقارب 5 سنوات
حجمه بعد تثبيته~270 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل110 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات42,814
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
تطبيقات أخرى طوَّرها Endless
التثبيتات عبر الزمان
تثبيت يدويٌّ
تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت