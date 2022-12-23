MQTT X

طوَّره EMQ
ثبِّت

An Elegant Cross-platform MQTT 5.0 Desktop Client

MQTT X is a cross-platform MQTT 5.0 client tool open sourced by EMQ, which can run on macOS, Linux and Windows, and supports formatting MQTT payload.

MQTT X simplifies the operation logic of the page with the help of chatting software. The user can quickly create a connection to save and establish multiple connection clients at the same time. It is convenient for the user to quickly test the connection of MQTT/TCP、MQTT/TLS, MQTT/WebSocket Publish / Subscribe functions and other features.

التغييرات في الإصدار 1.9.3

منذ شهر واحد تقريباً
حجمه بعد تثبيته~241 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل91 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةx86_64
التثبيتات11,971
الرخصةApache License 2.0
موقع المشروعhttps://mqttx.app/
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.emqx.MQTTX

التثبيتات عبر الزمان

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.emqx.MQTTX

شغِّل

flatpak run com.emqx.MQTTX