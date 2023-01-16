Chess Clock
طوَّره Clara Hobbs
Time games of over-the-board chess
Chess Clock is a simple application to provide time control for over-the-board chess games. Intended for mobile use, players select the time control settings desired for their game, then the black player taps their clock to start white's timer. After each player's turn, they tap the clock to start their opponent's, until the game is finished or one of the clocks reaches zero.
التغييرات في الإصدار 0.5.0
منذ 3 أشهر
حجمه بعد تثبيته~146 KB
حجمه عند التنزيل54 KB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات1,351
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
التثبيتات عبر الزمان
