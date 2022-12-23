BlueJeans

طوَّره BlueJeans Networks
ثبِّت
  • لقطة شاشة
BlueJeans Desktop App

BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace. We bring video, audio and web conferencing together with the collaboration tools people use every day.

BlueJeans provides an unparalleled meeting experience with one-touch meeting joins from your favorite scheduling and collaboration tools, devices and room systems.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by BlueJeans Networks.

التغييرات في الإصدار 2.33.2

منذ شهر واحد تقريباً
حجمه بعد تثبيته~109 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل108 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةx86_64
التثبيتات6,337
الرخصةمحتكر
موقع المشروعhttps://www.bluejeans.com
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.bluejeans.BlueJeans

التثبيتات عبر الزمان

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.bluejeans.BlueJeans

شغِّل

flatpak run com.bluejeans.BlueJeans