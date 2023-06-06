Blockstream Green
Blockstream Green is a simple and secure Bitcoin wallet that makes it easy to get started sending and receiving Bitcoin and Liquid-based assets such as L-BTC and Tether’s USDt.
Built by one of the most respected teams in the Bitcoin industry, Blockstream Green is supported across multiple platforms and is designed for Bitcoin beginners and power users alike.
التغييرات في الإصدار 1.2.0
منذ شهر واحد تقريباً
حجمه بعد تثبيته~87 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل36 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةx86_64
التثبيتات190
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 only
التثبيتات عبر الزمان
تثبيت يدويٌّ
