Pinetime Flasher

طوَّره Maarten de Jong
A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link

This is a Linux GTK application made for developers and tinkerers to easily flash the PineTime smartwatch using an ST-Link programmer. If you own a PineTime devkit and an ST-Link, the app can do the following for you:

  • Get the latest versions of Enhanced MCUBoot, Infinitime, and RIOT OS and flash it at the click of a button
  • Flash any binary from a given web URL to the watch
  • Flash any binary stored on your device to the watch

التغييرات في الإصدار 0.1

منذ سنتين تقريبا
حجمه بعد تثبيته~8 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل3 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات1,246
الرخصةMIT License
موقع المشروعhttps://gitlab.com/arteeh/pinetime-flasher
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.arteeh.Flasher

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.arteeh.Flasher

شغِّل

flatpak run com.arteeh.Flasher
