Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.

NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.

التغييرات في الإصدار 9.5.5

منذ 10 سنوات تقريباً
حجمه بعد تثبيته~68 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل60 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةx86_64
التثبيتات30,090
الرخصةhttps://www.adobe.com/products/eulas/pdfs/Reader_Player_AIR_WWEULA-Combined-20080204_1313.pdf
موقع المشروعhttp://www.adobe.com/products/reader.html
المساعدةhttps://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/reader-linux.html
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Reader

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Reader

flatpak run com.adobe.Reader