JClic

طوَّره Francesc Busquets
Educational activities and games for school students and educators

JClic is formed by a set of multimedia applications that are used for carrying out different types of multimedia and interactive educational activities: puzzles, associations, text exercises, crosswords, etc.

The activities are usually packed in projects. A project is formed by a set of activities and one or more sequences, which indicate the order in which they have to be shown.

Since 1995 teachers from different countries have contributed to a big repository of educational activities which work on procedures of diverse curricular areas, from kindergarten up to secondary education and shared under Creative Commons licenses.

The JClic suite is composed by this applications:

  • JClic Player: allows students to play with the activities and, optionally, track reports of their work in a local or remote database
  • JClic Author: a visual tool used by teachers and authors to create or modify activities and projects

التغييرات في الإصدار 0.3.2.17

منذ 8 أشهر
حجمه بعد تثبيته~170 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل59 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات3,501
الرخصةGNU General Public License v2.0 or later
موقع المشروعhttps://clic.xtec.cat
اتَّصل بناhttps://clic.xtec.cat/en/com/bustia.htm
المساعدةhttps://clic.xtec.cat/en/com/index.html
الأسئلة الشائعةhttps://clic.xtec.cat/en/jclic/faqjclic.htm
ساهم في الترجمةhttps://translations.launchpad.net/jclic
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttps://github.com/projectestac/jclic/issues
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/cat.xtec.clic.JClic

التثبيتات عبر الزمان

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub cat.xtec.clic.JClic

شغِّل

flatpak run cat.xtec.clic.JClic
