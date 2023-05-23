Flathub Logo

Raven

طوَّره James R. Craig and the Raven development team
ثبِّت
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة

Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology

Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.

التغييرات في الإصدار 3.7

منذ شهرين تقريبا
حجمه بعد تثبيته~11 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل4 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات118
الرخصةArtistic License 2.0
موقع المشروعhttp://raven.uwaterloo.ca
المساعدةhttp://www.civil.uwaterloo.ca/raven_forum/
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/ca.uwaterloo.Raven

التثبيتات عبر الزمان