Raven
طوَّره James R. Craig and the Raven development team
Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology
Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.
التغييرات في الإصدار 3.7
منذ شهرين تقريبا
حجمه بعد تثبيته~11 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل4 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات118
الرخصةArtistic License 2.0