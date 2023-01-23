Gummi

طوَّره alexandervdm
ثبِّت

The simple LaTeX editor

Gummi is a LaTeX editor written in the C programming language using the GTK+ interface toolkit. It was designed with simplicity and the novice user in mind, but also offers features that speak to the more advanced user.

التغييرات في الإصدار 0.8.3

منذ سنة واحدة تقريباً
حجمه بعد تثبيته~11 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل4 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات1,016
الرخصةMIT License
موقع المشروعhttps://gummi.app/
المساعدةhttps://github.com/alexandervdm/gummi/wiki/
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttps://github.com/alexandervdm/gummi/issues/
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/app.gummi.gummi

التثبيتات عبر الزمان

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub app.gummi.gummi

شغِّل

flatpak run app.gummi.gummi
الوسوم:
editorlatex