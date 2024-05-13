Flathub Logo

Fotema

طوَّره David Bliss
fotema.app
ثبِّت
All photos view

Admire your photos

A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.

Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?

  • Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
  • View iOS Live Photos.
  • Play videos.
  • View your library by year or month.

التغييرات في الإصدار 1.0.0

منذ 3 أيام
(تاريخ إنشاء التصريفة منذ 8 ساعات تقريباً)

  • بناها مجتمع

    يطوِّر متطوِّعون هذا التطبيق علنًا، وينشرونها وفق GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    ساهم
حجمه بعد تثبيته~62.67 MiB
حجمه عند التنزيل27.77 MiB
البنيات المتوفِّرةx86_64, aarch64
الوسوم:
gnomegtkpicturesphotosphotographyviewerlinuxflatpak