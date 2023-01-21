Damask
طوَّره Link Dupont
Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources
Damask is an automatic wallpaper application. It currently supports setting the wallpaper image from the following sources:
- wallhaven.cc
- Microsoft Bing Wallpaper of the day
- NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
- Unsplash
التغييرات في الإصدار 0.2.0
منذ شهر واحد تقريباً
حجمه بعد تثبيته~1 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل320 KB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات7,818
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
