VGrive

by Eduard Berloso Clarà
Install
Google Drive client with automatic synchronization for Linux

VGrive is a client (back-end and front-end) for Google Drive made in Vala. Automatically detects changes in local and remote files and syncs them.

Changes in version 1.6.1

about 3 years ago
Installed Size~99 MB
Download Size21 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs37,266
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive
Helphttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/issues
Contribute Translationshttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/tree/master/po#readme
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.vgrive

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.vgrive

Run

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.vgrive
