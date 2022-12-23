BlueJeans

by BlueJeans Networks
BlueJeans Desktop App

BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace. We bring video, audio and web conferencing together with the collaboration tools people use every day.

BlueJeans provides an unparalleled meeting experience with one-touch meeting joins from your favorite scheduling and collaboration tools, devices and room systems.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by BlueJeans Networks.

Changes in version 2.33.2

about 1 month ago
Installed Size~109 MB
Download Size108 MB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs6,337
LicenseProprietary
Project Websitehttps://www.bluejeans.com
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.bluejeans.BlueJeans

flatpak install flathub com.bluejeans.BlueJeans

flatpak run com.bluejeans.BlueJeans