Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.

NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.

Changes in version 9.5.5

about 10 years ago
Installed Size~68 MB
Download Size60 MB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs30,090
Licensehttps://www.adobe.com/products/eulas/pdfs/Reader_Player_AIR_WWEULA-Combined-20080204_1313.pdf
Project Websitehttp://www.adobe.com/products/reader.html
Helphttps://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/reader-linux.html
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Reader

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Reader

Run

flatpak run com.adobe.Reader