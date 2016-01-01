Verified apps

629 results

White House

Using the magic of CSS, hack your world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues.
endlessnetwork.com

Tank Warriors

Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
endlessnetwork.com

The Passage

Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
endlessnetwork.com

Missile Math

A plane flying shooter game
endlessnetwork.com

Frog Squash

An addictive crossy roads game with a twist
endlessnetwork.com

Fablemaker

Enter the world of Aesop's fables like never before! Interactive stories where you can customize characters, texts and sounds, hacking into its code in this absorbing and educational app.
endlessnetwork.com

Dragon’s Apprentice

An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
endlessnetwork.com

Aqueducts

An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
endlessnetwork.com

Midnightmare Teddy

Shoot and survive
endlessnetwork.com

Vinegar

A wrapper for Roblox with many advanced optimization features.
vinegarhq.github.io

Sticky Notes

Pin notes to your desktop
vixalien.com

Curtail

Compress your images
@huluti on GitHub

Pixel Wheels

Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game.
agateau.com

Diffuse

Graphical tool for merging and comparing text files
@mightycreak on GitHub

Moonlight

Play games remotely from your NVIDIA GameStream-enabled PC
moonlight-stream.com

Inochi Creator

Tool to create and edit Inochi2D puppets.
inochi2d.com

Virtual Puppet Project

VTuber application made with Godot 3.4
vpup.pro

Organic Maps

A free offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists based on top of crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and curated with love by MapsWithMe (Maps.Me) founders
organicmaps.app

HyperPlay

Web3 game launcher from the future. Carry your wallet, NFTs, tokens, and achievements into every game.
hyperplay.xyz

AM2RLauncher

A front-end for dealing with AM2R updates and mods
am2r-community-developers.github.io

Atomic

A mod packaging toolchain for AM2R mods.
am2r-community-developers.github.io

Notes

Note-taking application, write down your thoughts
@nuttyartist on GitHub

Dev Toolbox

Development tools at your fingertips
iepure.me

Zrythm

Digital audio workstation
zrythm.org

hushboard

Mute your mic while you’re typing
kryogenix.org

utm_no

Remove tracking parameters from copied URLs
kryogenix.org

Pick

A colour picker
kryogenix.org

Karaoke Mugen

Karaoke session manager and player
karaokes.moe

Video Trimmer

Trim videos quickly
@YaLTeR on GNOME GitLab

Identity

Compare images and videos
@YaLTeR on GNOME GitLab