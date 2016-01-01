Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Verified apps
629 results
White House
Using the magic of CSS, hack your world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues.
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
Tank Warriors
Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
The Passage
Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
Missile Math
A plane flying shooter game
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
Frog Squash
An addictive crossy roads game with a twist
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
Fablemaker
Enter the world of Aesop's fables like never before! Interactive stories where you can customize characters, texts and sounds, hacking into its code in this absorbing and educational app.
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
Dragon’s Apprentice
An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
Aqueducts
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
Midnightmare Teddy
Shoot and survive
This app is verified
endlessnetwork.com
Vinegar
A wrapper for Roblox with many advanced optimization features.
This app is verified
vinegarhq.github.io
Sticky Notes
Pin notes to your desktop
This app is verified
vixalien.com
Curtail
Compress your images
This app is verified
@huluti on GitHub
Pixel Wheels
Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game.
This app is verified
agateau.com
Diffuse
Graphical tool for merging and comparing text files
This app is verified
@mightycreak on GitHub
Moonlight
Play games remotely from your NVIDIA GameStream-enabled PC
This app is verified
moonlight-stream.com
Inochi Creator
Tool to create and edit Inochi2D puppets.
This app is verified
inochi2d.com
Virtual Puppet Project
VTuber application made with Godot 3.4
This app is verified
vpup.pro
Organic Maps
A free offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists based on top of crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and curated with love by MapsWithMe (Maps.Me) founders
This app is verified
organicmaps.app
HyperPlay
Web3 game launcher from the future. Carry your wallet, NFTs, tokens, and achievements into every game.
This app is verified
hyperplay.xyz
AM2RLauncher
A front-end for dealing with AM2R updates and mods
This app is verified
am2r-community-developers.github.io
Atomic
A mod packaging toolchain for AM2R mods.
This app is verified
am2r-community-developers.github.io
Notes
Note-taking application, write down your thoughts
This app is verified
@nuttyartist on GitHub
Dev Toolbox
Development tools at your fingertips
This app is verified
iepure.me
Zrythm
Digital audio workstation
This app is verified
zrythm.org
hushboard
Mute your mic while you’re typing
This app is verified
kryogenix.org
utm_no
Remove tracking parameters from copied URLs
This app is verified
kryogenix.org
Pick
A colour picker
This app is verified
kryogenix.org
Karaoke Mugen
Karaoke session manager and player
This app is verified
karaokes.moe
Video Trimmer
Trim videos quickly
This app is verified
@YaLTeR on GNOME GitLab
Identity
Compare images and videos
This app is verified
@YaLTeR on GNOME GitLab
1
...
13
14
15
16
17
...
21