Verified apps

629 results

Maps

Find places around the world
GNOME

Logs

View detailed event logs for the system
GNOME

Document Viewer

Document viewer for popular document formats
GNOME

Web

Browse the web
GNOME

Devhelp

A developer tool for browsing and searching API documentation
GNOME

Contacts

A contacts manager for GNOME
GNOME

Calendar

Calendar for GNOME
GNOME

Cheese

Take photos and videos with your webcam, with fun graphical effects
GNOME

Calculator

Perform arithmetic, scientific or financial calculations
GNOME

Boxes

Virtualization made simple
GNOME

Plex HTPC

Plex HTPC client for the big screen
plex.tv

Plex

Plex client for desktop computers
plex.tv

Arianna

EBook Reader
KDE

Sable's Grimoire (Demo)

Monster girl visual novel which takes place in a magic academy
zetsubou.games

An Adventurer's Gallantry

Disgraced knight-in-training Oren gets a second chance at life as an adventurer in this fantasy visual novel
zetsubou.games

jdAppStreamEdit

A graphical Program to create and edit AppStream files
jakobdev.codeberg.page

jdDesktopEntryEdit

A graphical Program to create and edit Desktop Entries
jakobdev.codeberg.page

Calls

Make phone and SIP calls
GNOME

QPrompt

Personal teleprompter software for all video creators
cuperino.com

Loupe

View images
GNOME

OpenHV

Open Source 90s Pixelart Sci-Fi Real Time Strategy game
@openhv on GitHub

List

Manage your tasks.
@mrvladus on GitHub

jdFlatpakSnapshot

A Program to create Snapshots of Flatpak Apps
jakobdev.codeberg.page

The Unofficial Homestuck Collection

An offline collection of Homestuck and its related works
bambosh.dev

Resonance

Harmonize your listening experience
@nate-xyz on GitHub

Altaqwaa

Quran, adhkar, and prayer times
altaqwaa.org

Ryujinx

A Nintendo Switch Emulator
ryujinx.org

Remmina

Remote Desktop Client
remmina.org

RetroDECK

RetroDECK brings an environment to catalog and play your retro games directly on your Steam Deck.
retrodeck.net

Banner Viewer

View and edit GNOME Software banners.
GNOME