Verified apps

629 results
Maps
Find places around the world
GNOME
Logs
View detailed event logs for the system
GNOME
Document Viewer
Document viewer for popular document formats
GNOME
Web
Browse the web
GNOME
Devhelp
A developer tool for browsing and searching API documentation
GNOME
Contacts
A contacts manager for GNOME
GNOME
Calendar
Calendar for GNOME
GNOME
Cheese
Take photos and videos with your webcam, with fun graphical effects
GNOME
Calculator
Perform arithmetic, scientific or financial calculations
GNOME
Boxes
Virtualization made simple
GNOME
Plex HTPC
Plex HTPC client for the big screen
plex.tv
Plex
Plex client for desktop computers
plex.tv
Arianna
EBook Reader
KDE
Sable's Grimoire (Demo)
Monster girl visual novel which takes place in a magic academy
zetsubou.games
An Adventurer's Gallantry
Disgraced knight-in-training Oren gets a second chance at life as an adventurer in this fantasy visual novel
zetsubou.games
jdAppStreamEdit
A graphical Program to create and edit AppStream files
jakobdev.codeberg.page
jdDesktopEntryEdit
A graphical Program to create and edit Desktop Entries
jakobdev.codeberg.page
Calls
Make phone and SIP calls
GNOME
QPrompt
Personal teleprompter software for all video creators
cuperino.com
Loupe
View images
GNOME
OpenHV
Open Source 90s Pixelart Sci-Fi Real Time Strategy game
@openhv on GitHub
List
Manage your tasks.
@mrvladus on GitHub
jdFlatpakSnapshot
A Program to create Snapshots of Flatpak Apps
jakobdev.codeberg.page
The Unofficial Homestuck Collection
An offline collection of Homestuck and its related works
bambosh.dev
Resonance
Harmonize your listening experience
@nate-xyz on GitHub
Altaqwaa
Quran, adhkar, and prayer times
altaqwaa.org
Ryujinx
A Nintendo Switch Emulator
ryujinx.org
Remmina
Remote Desktop Client
remmina.org
RetroDECK
RetroDECK brings an environment to catalog and play your retro games directly on your Steam Deck.
retrodeck.net
Banner Viewer
View and edit GNOME Software banners.
GNOME
