Verified apps

Gwenview

Image Viewer
KDE

Granatier

Bomberman clone
KDE

Falkon

Web Browser
KDE

Filelight

Show disk usage and delete unused files
KDE

GCompris

Multi-Activity Educational game for children 2 to 10
KDE

Elisa

Beautiful no-nonsense music player with online radio support
KDE

Dolphin

File Manager
KDE

digiKam

Photo Management Program
KDE

Bovo

"Five in a row" board game
KDE

Cantor

KDE Frontend to Mathematical Software
KDE

Choqok

Micro-blogging client
KDE

AudioTube

Convergent YouTube Music client
KDE

Blinken

Memory Enhancement Game
KDE

Bomber

Arcade Bombing Game
KDE

Artikulate

Artikulate Pronunciation Trainer
KDE

Ark

Archiving Tool
KDE

Angelfish Web Browser

Webbrowser for mobile devices
KDE

Alligator

Feed reader for mobile devices
KDE

Akregator

A news feed reader
KDE

Ikona

Ikona is a design companion to help you design icons
KDE

File Roller

Open, modify and create compressed archive files
GNOME

Image Viewer

Browse and rotate images
GNOME

Fonts

View fonts on your system
GNOME

Clocks

Keep track of time
GNOME

Disk Usage Analyzer

Check folder sizes and available disk space
GNOME

Weather

Show weather conditions and forecast
GNOME

Photos

Access, organize and share your photos on GNOME
GNOME

Videos

Play movies
GNOME

Text Editor

Edit text files
GNOME

Music

Play and organize your music collection
GNOME