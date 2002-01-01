Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Recently updated apps
1000 results
Gittyup
Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
This app is verified
@Murmele on GitHub
Project: Starfighter
Space shoot 'em up game.
MagicSetEditor
A program used to make custom cards
Tenmon
FITS/XISF image viewer, converter, index and search
This app is verified
nouspiro.space
Cura
The world's most advanced 3d printer software
Reminders
Set reminders for yourself
Fuse
Sinclair ZX Spectrum Emulator
Fluent Reader
Modern desktop RSS reader
wger
Fitness/workout, nutrition and weight tracker
This app is verified
wger.de
Authy Desktop
Twilio Authy two factor authentication desktop application
Floodlight Presenter
Free, libre, open source presentation and lyrics program
This app is verified
floodlight.gitlab.io
Toggl Track
Simple and Intuitive Time Tracking Software
nscan
Network scanner.
This app is verified
youkai.pl
Cheese
Take photos and videos with your webcam, with fun graphical effects
This app is verified
GNOME
Wez's Terminal Emulator
A GPU-accelerated cross-platform terminal emulator and multiplexer
Dayon!
Remote assistance made easy!
Seafile Client
Seafile file sync and share desktop client
Linwood Butterfly
Powerful, minimalistic, cross-platform, opensource note-taking app
This app is verified
linwood.dev
Transmission
Download and share files over BitTorrent
Qalculate! (GTK UI)
Powerful and easy to use calculator
Qalculate! (Qt UI)
Powerful and easy to use calculator
Schemes
Design style schemes for GtkSourceView
Beyond All Reason
The Total Annihilation Inspired RTS you've been waiting for
digiKam
Photo Management Program
This app is verified
KDE
Protégé
A feature rich ontology editing environment
Collision
Check hashes for your files
This app is verified
geopjr.dev
Upscaler
Upscale and enhance images
This app is verified
theevilskeleton.gitlab.io
Diffuse
Graphical tool for merging and comparing text files
This app is verified
@mightycreak on GitHub
OpenHV
Open Source 90s Pixelart Sci-Fi Real Time Strategy game
This app is verified
@openhv on GitHub
Viper
Viper is a launcher and updater for Northstar, and not much more than that.
This app is verified
@0negal on GitHub
1
...
31
32
33
34