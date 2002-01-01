Recently updated apps

Gittyup

Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
@Murmele on GitHub

Project: Starfighter

Space shoot 'em up game.

MagicSetEditor

A program used to make custom cards

Tenmon

FITS/XISF image viewer, converter, index and search
nouspiro.space

Cura

The world's most advanced 3d printer software

Reminders

Set reminders for yourself

Fuse

Sinclair ZX Spectrum Emulator

Fluent Reader

Modern desktop RSS reader

wger

Fitness/workout, nutrition and weight tracker
wger.de

Authy Desktop

Twilio Authy two factor authentication desktop application

Floodlight Presenter

Free, libre, open source presentation and lyrics program
floodlight.gitlab.io

Toggl Track

Simple and Intuitive Time Tracking Software

nscan

Network scanner.
youkai.pl

Cheese

Take photos and videos with your webcam, with fun graphical effects
GNOME

Wez's Terminal Emulator

A GPU-accelerated cross-platform terminal emulator and multiplexer

Dayon!

Remote assistance made easy!

Seafile Client

Seafile file sync and share desktop client

Linwood Butterfly

Powerful, minimalistic, cross-platform, opensource note-taking app
linwood.dev

Transmission

Download and share files over BitTorrent

Qalculate! (GTK UI)

Powerful and easy to use calculator

Qalculate! (Qt UI)

Powerful and easy to use calculator

Schemes

Design style schemes for GtkSourceView

Beyond All Reason

The Total Annihilation Inspired RTS you've been waiting for

digiKam

Photo Management Program
KDE

Protégé

A feature rich ontology editing environment

Collision

Check hashes for your files
geopjr.dev

Upscaler

Upscale and enhance images
theevilskeleton.gitlab.io

Diffuse

Graphical tool for merging and comparing text files
@mightycreak on GitHub

OpenHV

Open Source 90s Pixelart Sci-Fi Real Time Strategy game
@openhv on GitHub

Viper

Viper is a launcher and updater for Northstar, and not much more than that.
@0negal on GitHub