Recently updated apps

1000 results

Amberol

Plays music, and nothing else
bassi.io

IP Lookup

Find info about an IP address.

SiteMarker

An open source bookmark manager.
@aerocyber on GitHub

KLayout

Viewer and editor for mask layouts

Exodus

All-in-one app to secure, manage, and exchange blockchain assets

Betterbird

Betterbird is a soft-fork of Mozilla Thunderbird. Simply better.
betterbird.eu

Tubefeeder

A YouTube, LBRY and PeerTube client

Story Architect (STARC)

All-in-One Writing App
storyapps.dev

GridPlayer

Play videos side-by-side

theBeat

Audio Player
vicr123.com

Xpano

Automated photo stiching tool
krupkat.cz

Yubico Authenticator

Graphical interface for displaying OATH codes with a YubiKey

Syndic

Touch-friendly RSS/Atom reader

MakeMKV

DVD and Blu-ray to MKV converter and network streamer

Tutanota (Experimental)

Encrypted email client

Wemeet

A cloud-based HD conferencing product leveraging Tencent's 20+ years of experience in audiovisual communications

SmartSynchronize

Comparing Directories the Smart Way

Quixel Bridge

The perfect Bridge between Megascans and your favorite tools

qView

Practical and minimal image viewer

Torrhunt

Torrent Search Engine
ktechpit.com

Lunacy

Free design software that keeps your flow with AI tools and built-in graphics

Easy Effects

Audio Effects for PipeWire Applications
@wwmm on GitHub

Celeste

Sync your cloud files
hunterwittenborn.com

Cave Story NX

A nostalgic side-action adventure game

SyncThingy

SyncThingy = Synthing + simple tray indicator
@zocker-160 on GitHub

ElectronMail

Unofficial desktop client for ProtonMail

VCalculator

Simple calculator.
@vikdevelop on GitHub

Czkawka

Multi functional app to find duplicates, empty folders, similar images, broken files etc.

Hopsan

A modelling and simulation tool for fluid power and mechatronic systems

Giada

Your hardcore loop machine