Recently updated apps

1000 results
Amberol
Plays music, and nothing else
This app is verified
bassi.io
IP Lookup
Find info about an IP address.
SiteMarker
An open source bookmark manager.
This app is verified
@aerocyber on GitHub
KLayout
Viewer and editor for mask layouts
Exodus
All-in-one app to secure, manage, and exchange blockchain assets
Betterbird
Betterbird is a soft-fork of Mozilla Thunderbird. Simply better.
This app is verified
betterbird.eu
Tubefeeder
A YouTube, LBRY and PeerTube client
Story Architect (STARC)
All-in-One Writing App
This app is verified
storyapps.dev
GridPlayer
Play videos side-by-side
theBeat
Audio Player
This app is verified
vicr123.com
Xpano
Automated photo stiching tool
This app is verified
krupkat.cz
Yubico Authenticator
Graphical interface for displaying OATH codes with a YubiKey
Syndic
Touch-friendly RSS/Atom reader
MakeMKV
DVD and Blu-ray to MKV converter and network streamer
Tutanota (Experimental)
Encrypted email client
Wemeet
A cloud-based HD conferencing product leveraging Tencent's 20+ years of experience in audiovisual communications
SmartSynchronize
Comparing Directories the Smart Way
Quixel Bridge
The perfect Bridge between Megascans and your favorite tools
qView
Practical and minimal image viewer
Torrhunt
Torrent Search Engine
This app is verified
ktechpit.com
Lunacy
Free design software that keeps your flow with AI tools and built-in graphics
Easy Effects
Audio Effects for PipeWire Applications
This app is verified
@wwmm on GitHub
Celeste
Sync your cloud files
This app is verified
hunterwittenborn.com
Cave Story NX
A nostalgic side-action adventure game
SyncThingy
SyncThingy = Synthing + simple tray indicator
This app is verified
@zocker-160 on GitHub
ElectronMail
Unofficial desktop client for ProtonMail
VCalculator
Simple calculator.
This app is verified
@vikdevelop on GitHub
Czkawka
Multi functional app to find duplicates, empty folders, similar images, broken files etc.
Hopsan
A modelling and simulation tool for fluid power and mechatronic systems
Giada
Your hardcore loop machine
