Recently updated apps

1000 results

Tactics

Build your soccer lineup
@leesonwai on GitLab

SQuirreL SQL Client

SQuirreL SQL Client is a GUI that allows you to view the structure of a JDBC compliant database, browse the data in tables, issue SQL commands etc. Supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, and SQLite.

Notes

Note-taking application, write down your thoughts
@nuttyartist on GitHub

PySimpleCV

Plot Cyclic voltammogram and battery cycling

Stretchly

The break time reminder app
hovancik.net

Mullvad Browser

Free the internet from mass surveillance.

FreeRCT

Theme park strategy game
freerct.net

Typora

A minimal Markdown reading & writing app

Minecraft Bedrock Launcher

Download and play Minecraft Bedrock Edition on GNU/Linux

Podman Desktop

Manage Podman and other container engines from a single UI and tray.
podman-desktop.io

ungoogled-chromium

A lightweight approach to removing Google web service dependency

gImageReader

A graphical (gtk) frontend to tesseract-ocr

Tabletop Club

Play tabletop games in a physics-based 3D sandbox

SerialTest

A cross-platform test tool for serial port, Bluetooth, TCP and UDP

Halftone

Give your images that pixel art-like style
@tfuxu on GitHub

pocket-sync

A GUI to do stuff with the Analogue Pocket.

Randovania

A randomizer platform for a multitude of games

NightPDF

Dark Mode PDF reader
@lunarequest on GitHub

Digitales Register

Inoffizieller Client für das Digitale Register

RSS Guard

Simple, yet powerful news feed reader
@martinrotter on GitHub

RSS Guard Lite

Simple, yet powerful news feed reader (no built-in web browser)
@martinrotter on GitHub

OpenToonz

2D animation

Rymdport

Fast, encrypted file transfers
jacalz.github.io

CudaText

Open source and cross-platform text editor.

Dot Matrix

The creativity playground of lines and curves
@lainsce on GitHub

Timetable

A calendar/planner for teachers and maybe students

OpenArena (Quake3e)

Free and open source first-person shooter

Rare

A GUI for legendary, an open source Epic Games alternative

GeForce NOW Electron

Unofficial GeForce NOW application written in Electron

Photometric Viewer

Browse content of IES and LDT photometric files
@dlippok on GitHub