Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Recently updated apps
1000 results
Tactics
Build your soccer lineup
This app is verified
@leesonwai on GitLab
SQuirreL SQL Client
SQuirreL SQL Client is a GUI that allows you to view the structure of a JDBC compliant database, browse the data in tables, issue SQL commands etc. Supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, and SQLite.
Notes
Note-taking application, write down your thoughts
This app is verified
@nuttyartist on GitHub
PySimpleCV
Plot Cyclic voltammogram and battery cycling
Stretchly
The break time reminder app
This app is verified
hovancik.net
Mullvad Browser
Free the internet from mass surveillance.
FreeRCT
Theme park strategy game
This app is verified
freerct.net
Typora
A minimal Markdown reading & writing app
Minecraft Bedrock Launcher
Download and play Minecraft Bedrock Edition on GNU/Linux
Podman Desktop
Manage Podman and other container engines from a single UI and tray.
This app is verified
podman-desktop.io
ungoogled-chromium
A lightweight approach to removing Google web service dependency
gImageReader
A graphical (gtk) frontend to tesseract-ocr
Tabletop Club
Play tabletop games in a physics-based 3D sandbox
SerialTest
A cross-platform test tool for serial port, Bluetooth, TCP and UDP
Halftone
Give your images that pixel art-like style
This app is verified
@tfuxu on GitHub
pocket-sync
A GUI to do stuff with the Analogue Pocket.
Randovania
A randomizer platform for a multitude of games
NightPDF
Dark Mode PDF reader
This app is verified
@lunarequest on GitHub
Digitales Register
Inoffizieller Client für das Digitale Register
RSS Guard
Simple, yet powerful news feed reader
This app is verified
@martinrotter on GitHub
RSS Guard Lite
Simple, yet powerful news feed reader (no built-in web browser)
This app is verified
@martinrotter on GitHub
OpenToonz
2D animation
Rymdport
Fast, encrypted file transfers
This app is verified
jacalz.github.io
CudaText
Open source and cross-platform text editor.
Dot Matrix
The creativity playground of lines and curves
This app is verified
@lainsce on GitHub
Timetable
A calendar/planner for teachers and maybe students
OpenArena (Quake3e)
Free and open source first-person shooter
Rare
A GUI for legendary, an open source Epic Games alternative
GeForce NOW Electron
Unofficial GeForce NOW application written in Electron
Photometric Viewer
Browse content of IES and LDT photometric files
This app is verified
@dlippok on GitHub
1
...
14
15
16
17
18
...
34