Recently updated apps

Bovo

"Five in a row" board game
KDE

Bomber

Arcade Bombing Game
KDE

Blinken

Memory Enhancement Game
KDE

Artikulate

Artikulate Pronunciation Trainer
KDE

Evolution

Manage your email, contacts and schedule
GNOME

Angelfish Web Browser

Webbrowser for mobile devices
KDE

Ark

Archiving Tool
KDE

Alligator

Feed reader for mobile devices
KDE

JupyterLab Desktop

JupyterLab desktop application, based on Electron.

Siril

Astronomical image (pre-)processing program

Groestlcoin Core

Fully validating Groestlcoin peer-to-peer network node, wallet and GUI

GoldenDict

Dictionary lookup program

Video Trimmer

Trim videos quickly
@YaLTeR on GNOME GitLab

Solanum

Balance working time and break time
GNOME

GNOME Reversi

Dominate the board in a classic reversi game, or play the reversed variant
GNOME

Hamster

Your personal time keeping tool

Gephi

The Open Graph Viz Platform

Electrum

Lightweight Bitcoin client

KTailctl

A GUI for the Tailscale mesh network.
fkoehler.org

Audacity

Record and edit audio files

DuckStation

PlayStation 1/PSX emulator.

Setzer

Simple yet full-featured LaTeX editor
cvfosammmm.org

Cryptomator

Multi-platform client-side encryption tool optimized for cloud storages

NetBeans

NetBeans - Apache Java IDE. Fits the Pieces Together

SonoBus

Free and open source network audio streaming

GrandOrgue

Pipe organ simulator

qFlipper

Graphical desktop application for updating Flipper Zero firmware via PC

Floorp

Floorp browser

Waterfox

A lightweight, free and open source web browser built for the modern web.

Emby Server

The open media solution