Recently updated apps

1000 results
Bovo
"Five in a row" board game
This app is verified
KDE
Bomber
Arcade Bombing Game
This app is verified
KDE
Blinken
Memory Enhancement Game
This app is verified
KDE
Artikulate
Artikulate Pronunciation Trainer
This app is verified
KDE
Evolution
Manage your email, contacts and schedule
This app is verified
GNOME
Angelfish Web Browser
Webbrowser for mobile devices
This app is verified
KDE
Ark
Archiving Tool
This app is verified
KDE
Alligator
Feed reader for mobile devices
This app is verified
KDE
JupyterLab Desktop
JupyterLab desktop application, based on Electron.
Siril
Astronomical image (pre-)processing program
Groestlcoin Core
Fully validating Groestlcoin peer-to-peer network node, wallet and GUI
GoldenDict
Dictionary lookup program
Video Trimmer
Trim videos quickly
This app is verified
@YaLTeR on GNOME GitLab
Solanum
Balance working time and break time
This app is verified
GNOME
GNOME Reversi
Dominate the board in a classic reversi game, or play the reversed variant
This app is verified
GNOME
Hamster
Your personal time keeping tool
Gephi
The Open Graph Viz Platform
Electrum
Lightweight Bitcoin client
KTailctl
A GUI for the Tailscale mesh network.
This app is verified
fkoehler.org
Audacity
Record and edit audio files
DuckStation
PlayStation 1/PSX emulator.
Setzer
Simple yet full-featured LaTeX editor
This app is verified
cvfosammmm.org
Cryptomator
Multi-platform client-side encryption tool optimized for cloud storages
NetBeans
NetBeans - Apache Java IDE. Fits the Pieces Together
SonoBus
Free and open source network audio streaming
GrandOrgue
Pipe organ simulator
qFlipper
Graphical desktop application for updating Flipper Zero firmware via PC
Floorp
Floorp browser
Waterfox
A lightweight, free and open source web browser built for the modern web.
Emby Server
The open media solution
