Recently updated apps
1000 results
OneKey
All-in-one crypto wallet.
jdAppStreamEdit
A graphical Program to create and edit AppStream files
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
DL: language lessons
Unofficial desktop client for the language-learning app Duolingo
jdSimpleAutostart
Edit autostart entries
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
jdReplace
With jdReplace you can replace a text in all files of a directory
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
jdNBTExplorer
An Editor for Minecraft NBT files
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
jdAnimatedImageEditor
A simple program for creating animated Images
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
jdDesktopEntryEdit
A graphical Program to create and edit Desktop Entries
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
Tuxemon
Tuxemon is a free, open source monster-fighting RPG.
Upscayl
Free and Open Source AI Image Upscaler
This app is verified
upscayl.org
TeXstudio
LaTeX editor
Subsurface
Manage and display dive computer data
GNU Octave
Interactive programming environment for numerical computations
Qtractor
An Audio/MIDI multi-track sequencer
OpenShot Video Editor
An easy to use, quick to learn, and surprisingly powerful video editor
OpenTTD
Open source simulation game based upon Transport Tycoon Deluxe
JOSM
Java OpenStreetMap Editor
Thunderbird
Thunderbird is a free and open source email, newsfeed, chat, and calendaring client
Rocs
Rocs Graph Theory
This app is verified
KDE
PlasmaTube
Watch YouTube videos
This app is verified
KDE
Tokodon
A Mastodon client
This app is verified
KDE
NeoChat
A client for matrix, the decentralized communication protocol
This app is verified
KDE
Telly Skout
A convergent Kirigami TV guide
This app is verified
KDE
Parley
Vocabulary Trainer
This app is verified
KDE
QMLKonsole
Mobile terminal application
This app is verified
KDE
Okteta
Hex editor
This app is verified
KDE
Picmi
Puzzle game based on number logic
This app is verified
KDE
Palapeli
Jigsaw puzzle game
This app is verified
KDE
LSkat
German card game Skat for two players
This app is verified
KDE
Kubrick
3-D Game based on Rubik's Cube
This app is verified
KDE
