Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Recently updated apps
1000 results
Logseq
A local-first, non-linear, outliner notebook for organizing and sharing your personal knowledge base
LabPlot
Interactive Data Visualization and Analysis
This app is verified
KDE
Ristretto
Fast and lightweight image viewer
LCEDA Pro
An Easier and Powerful Online PCB Design Tool
Nextcloud Desktop
Nextcloud desktop synchronization client
coppwr
Low level control GUI for PipeWire
This app is verified
dimtpap.xyz
Tauon Music Box
Play your music with style
This app is verified
@taiko2k on GitHub
Elisa
Beautiful no-nonsense music player with online radio support
This app is verified
KDE
Akregator
A news feed reader
This app is verified
KDE
Gwenview
Image Viewer
This app is verified
KDE
Arianna
EBook Reader
This app is verified
KDE
Krename
A powerful batch file renamer
This app is verified
KDE
Lokalize
Computer-aided translation system
This app is verified
KDE
Dolphin
File Manager
This app is verified
KDE
KMPlayer
Interface for MPlayer by KDE
This app is verified
KDE
Visual Studio Code
Visual Studio Code. Code editing. Redefined.
ksnip
Cross-Platform Screenshot tool with annotation features
Umbrello
UML Modeller
This app is verified
KDE
Pomodoro
Pomodoro is a productivity-focused timer
Battle for Wesnoth
A turn-based strategy game with a high fantasy theme
This app is verified
wesnoth.org
ncspot
Cross-platform ncurses Spotify client
Hydrogen
Hydrogen Drum Machine
Lagrange
A Beautiful Gemini Client
Paperwork
Personal document manager
QGIS Desktop
A Free and Open Source Geographic Information System
midiconn
Virtual MIDI hub
LibreOffice
The LibreOffice productivity suite
This app is verified
libreoffice.org
Chats
Messaging application for mobile and desktop
ArmCord
ArmCord is a custom client designed to enhance your Discord experience while keeping everything lightweight.
This app is verified
armcord.xyz
OneKey
All-in-one crypto wallet.
1
...
9
10
11
12
13
...
34