Recently updated apps

1000 results

Logseq

A local-first, non-linear, outliner notebook for organizing and sharing your personal knowledge base

LabPlot

Interactive Data Visualization and Analysis
KDE

Ristretto

Fast and lightweight image viewer

LCEDA Pro

An Easier and Powerful Online PCB Design Tool

Nextcloud Desktop

Nextcloud desktop synchronization client

coppwr

Low level control GUI for PipeWire
dimtpap.xyz

Tauon Music Box

Play your music with style
@taiko2k on GitHub

Elisa

Beautiful no-nonsense music player with online radio support
KDE

Akregator

A news feed reader
KDE

Gwenview

Image Viewer
KDE

Arianna

EBook Reader
KDE

Krename

A powerful batch file renamer
KDE

Lokalize

Computer-aided translation system
KDE

Dolphin

File Manager
KDE

KMPlayer

Interface for MPlayer by KDE
KDE

Visual Studio Code

Visual Studio Code. Code editing. Redefined.

ksnip

Cross-Platform Screenshot tool with annotation features

Umbrello

UML Modeller
KDE

Pomodoro

Pomodoro is a productivity-focused timer

Battle for Wesnoth

A turn-based strategy game with a high fantasy theme
wesnoth.org

ncspot

Cross-platform ncurses Spotify client

Hydrogen

Hydrogen Drum Machine

Lagrange

A Beautiful Gemini Client

Paperwork

Personal document manager

QGIS Desktop

A Free and Open Source Geographic Information System

midiconn

Virtual MIDI hub

LibreOffice

The LibreOffice productivity suite
libreoffice.org

Chats

Messaging application for mobile and desktop

ArmCord

ArmCord is a custom client designed to enhance your Discord experience while keeping everything lightweight.
armcord.xyz

OneKey

All-in-one crypto wallet.