Recently updated apps

Gwyddion

Program for SPM (scanning probe microscopy) data visualization and analysis

Simple Sokoban

Simple sokoban game

WPS Office

WPS Office Suite

OpenSCQ30

Control settings of Soundcore Q30 headphones

Beekeeper Studio

The SQL Editor and Database Manager Of Your Dreams

TuxGuitar

TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor.

Rosegarden

MIDI and Audio Sequencer and Notation Editor

MusE

Digital Audio Workstation

ProtonPlus

A simple Wine and Proton-based compatiblity tools manager for GNOME
vysp3r.com

Sonic Robo Blast 2 Kart Galaxy

Modded SRB2Kart adding many custom features

Kdenlive

Video Editor
KDE

GitKraken

For repo management, in-app code editing & issue tracking.

Filelight

Show disk usage and delete unused files
KDE

KTeaTime

Tea Cooker
KDE

KCachegrind

Profiler Frontend
KDE

Falkon

Web Browser
KDE

KCalc

Scientific Calculator
KDE

Konversation

IRC client
KDE

Keysmith

Two-factor code generator for Plasma Mobile and Desktop
KDE

KWrite

Text Editor
KDE

KColorChooser

Color selector and palette editor
KDE

Kontrast

A Color Contrast Checker
KDE

KUIViewer

Qt Designer UI File Viewer
KDE

KPhotoAlbum

KDE image management software
KDE

calibre

The one stop solution to all your e-book needs

Kleopatra

Certificate Manager and Unified Crypto GUI
KDE

AudioTube

Convergent YouTube Music client
KDE

Marble

Virtual Globe
KDE

Weather

View real-time weather forecasts and other information
KDE

Daty

Free Wikidata editor.