Recently updated apps

1000 results
Gwyddion
Program for SPM (scanning probe microscopy) data visualization and analysis
Simple Sokoban
Simple sokoban game
WPS Office
WPS Office Suite
OpenSCQ30
Control settings of Soundcore Q30 headphones
Beekeeper Studio
The SQL Editor and Database Manager Of Your Dreams
TuxGuitar
TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor.
Rosegarden
MIDI and Audio Sequencer and Notation Editor
MusE
Digital Audio Workstation
ProtonPlus
A simple Wine and Proton-based compatiblity tools manager for GNOME
This app is verified
vysp3r.com
Sonic Robo Blast 2 Kart Galaxy
Modded SRB2Kart adding many custom features
Kdenlive
Video Editor
This app is verified
KDE
GitKraken
For repo management, in-app code editing & issue tracking.
Filelight
Show disk usage and delete unused files
This app is verified
KDE
KTeaTime
Tea Cooker
This app is verified
KDE
KCachegrind
Profiler Frontend
This app is verified
KDE
Falkon
Web Browser
This app is verified
KDE
KCalc
Scientific Calculator
This app is verified
KDE
Konversation
IRC client
This app is verified
KDE
Keysmith
Two-factor code generator for Plasma Mobile and Desktop
This app is verified
KDE
KWrite
Text Editor
This app is verified
KDE
KColorChooser
Color selector and palette editor
This app is verified
KDE
Kontrast
A Color Contrast Checker
This app is verified
KDE
KUIViewer
Qt Designer UI File Viewer
This app is verified
KDE
KPhotoAlbum
KDE image management software
This app is verified
KDE
calibre
The one stop solution to all your e-book needs
Kleopatra
Certificate Manager and Unified Crypto GUI
This app is verified
KDE
AudioTube
Convergent YouTube Music client
This app is verified
KDE
Marble
Virtual Globe
This app is verified
KDE
Weather
View real-time weather forecasts and other information
This app is verified
KDE
Daty
Free Wikidata editor.
