Recently added apps

1000 results
Image Roll
Image viewer with basic image manipulation tools
Easy Effects
Audio Effects for PipeWire Applications
This app is verified
@wwmm on GitHub
PulseEffects
Audio Effects for PulseAudio Applications
This app is verified
@wwmm on GitHub
Xournal++
Take handwritten notes
albasheer
Electronic Quran Browser
This app is verified
@yucefsourani on GitHub
CPod
A simple, beautiful podcast app
Haguichi
A graphical frontend for Hamachi
This app is verified
@ztefn on GitHub
MellowPlayer
Cloud music integration for your desktop
jdTextEdit
An advanced text editor
This app is verified
@JakobDev on GitLab
Invoicer
Create your payment invoices
Nixwriter
Create bootable Linux images
Qwertone
Turns your PC into musical instrument
This app is verified
@azymohliad on GitLab
Meteo
Know the forecast of the next hours and days with data and maps
JAG
Arcade and Puzzle 2D Game in which you have to break all the target pieces
Cave Story NX
A nostalgic side-action adventure game
Gestures
Configure touchpad gestures
Cutecom
Graphical serial terminal
ClamTk
Easy to use graphical user interface for Clam Antivirus (ClamAV)
Master Key
A password manager application
This app is verified
@guillermop on GitLab
Nextcloud Password client
Manage your Nextcloud Passwords on your desktop
Rest Scope
A simple http/rest testing tool built with D and GtkD.
Athenaeum
A libre replacement for Steam
Public Transport
public transportation app (currently) for Germany
NewsFlash
Follow your favorite blogs and news sites.
Splash
Video-mapping software
Tipp10
Touch Typing Tutor
This app is verified
@tipp10 on GitLab
Android Studio
Integrated development environment for Google's Android platform
Google Chrome
The web browser from Google
Google Chrome (unstable)
The web browser from Google
Google Earth Pro
3D planet viewer
