Recently added apps

1000 results

Image Roll

Image viewer with basic image manipulation tools

Easy Effects

Audio Effects for PipeWire Applications
@wwmm on GitHub

PulseEffects

Audio Effects for PulseAudio Applications
@wwmm on GitHub

Xournal++

Take handwritten notes

albasheer

Electronic Quran Browser
@yucefsourani on GitHub

CPod

A simple, beautiful podcast app

Haguichi

A graphical frontend for Hamachi
@ztefn on GitHub

MellowPlayer

Cloud music integration for your desktop

jdTextEdit

An advanced text editor
@JakobDev on GitLab

Invoicer

Create your payment invoices

Nixwriter

Create bootable Linux images

Qwertone

Turns your PC into musical instrument
@azymohliad on GitLab

Meteo

Know the forecast of the next hours and days with data and maps

JAG

Arcade and Puzzle 2D Game in which you have to break all the target pieces

Cave Story NX

A nostalgic side-action adventure game

Gestures

Configure touchpad gestures

Cutecom

Graphical serial terminal

ClamTk

Easy to use graphical user interface for Clam Antivirus (ClamAV)

Master Key

A password manager application
@guillermop on GitLab

Nextcloud Password client

Manage your Nextcloud Passwords on your desktop

Rest Scope

A simple http/rest testing tool built with D and GtkD.

Athenaeum

A libre replacement for Steam

Public Transport

public transportation app (currently) for Germany

NewsFlash

Follow your favorite blogs and news sites.

Splash

Video-mapping software

Tipp10

Touch Typing Tutor
@tipp10 on GitLab

Android Studio

Integrated development environment for Google's Android platform

Google Chrome

The web browser from Google

Google Chrome (unstable)

The web browser from Google

Google Earth Pro

3D planet viewer